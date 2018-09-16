CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;67;Calm;1;89%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Clear;62;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Meriden;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Clear;68;Calm;0;87%

Oxford;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Fog;62;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;66;S;5;96%

