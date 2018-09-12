CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;70;NE;3;98%

Chester;Cloudy;71;Calm;1;99%

Danbury;Showers;69;Calm;1;99%

Groton;Cloudy;70;Calm;1;99%

Hartford;Cloudy;71;NE;5;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;70;N;3;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;72;Calm;1;96%

Oxford;Fog;69;ENE;3;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;70;NE;3;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;N;3;95%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather