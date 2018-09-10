https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13217004.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;57;NE;12;75%
Chester;Showers;55;NE;8;71%
Danbury;Rain;52;E;6;89%
Groton;Showers;56;N;7;71%
Hartford;Showers;56;NNE;7;69%
Meriden;Showers;56;NNE;6;69%
New Haven;Showers;56;NNE;7;77%
Oxford;Showers;53;ENE;7;76%
Willimantic;Showers;53;NNE;3;82%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;N;6;77%
