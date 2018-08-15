CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;79;WSW;7;72%

Chester;Partly sunny;82;N;6;61%

Danbury;Partly sunny;78;N;7;73%

Groton;Partly sunny;78;NW;9;73%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;80;N;7;66%

Meriden;Partly sunny;81;NNW;9;62%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;7;66%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;12;76%

Willimantic;Cloudy;80;NW;8;66%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;80;NNW;10;63%

_____

