CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;79;WSW;7;72%
Chester;Partly sunny;82;N;6;61%
Danbury;Partly sunny;78;N;7;73%
Groton;Partly sunny;78;NW;9;73%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;80;N;7;66%
Meriden;Partly sunny;81;NNW;9;62%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;7;66%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;12;76%
Willimantic;Cloudy;80;NW;8;66%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;80;NNW;10;63%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
