CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;68;S;6;86%
Chester;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;83%
Groton;Clear;66;ESE;7;86%
Hartford;Cloudy;69;S;7;80%
Meriden;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Clear;69;S;5;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;65;S;7;90%
Willimantic;Clear;65;Calm;0;84%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;SSE;8;83%
_____
