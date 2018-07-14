CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;68;S;6;86%

Chester;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;83%

Groton;Clear;66;ESE;7;86%

Hartford;Cloudy;69;S;7;80%

Meriden;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Clear;69;S;5;86%

Oxford;Cloudy;65;S;7;90%

Willimantic;Clear;65;Calm;0;84%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;SSE;8;83%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather