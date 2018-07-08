CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;1;90%

Chester;Sunny;66;Calm;0;72%

Danbury;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Sunny;61;NNE;3;86%

Hartford;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;83%

Meriden;Sunny;57;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;83%

Oxford;Sunny;58;NNW;3;83%

Willimantic;Sunny;56;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;83%

_____

