CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;1;90%
Chester;Sunny;66;Calm;0;72%
Danbury;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%
Groton;Sunny;61;NNE;3;86%
Hartford;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;83%
Meriden;Sunny;57;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;83%
Oxford;Sunny;58;NNW;3;83%
Willimantic;Sunny;56;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;83%
