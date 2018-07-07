CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;65;N;8;59%

Chester;Sunny;63;NNE;6;59%

Danbury;Sunny;59;Calm;0;69%

Groton;Sunny;60;NNE;8;64%

Hartford;Sunny;60;N;8;64%

Meriden;Sunny;60;Calm;0;61%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;61;NNE;6;64%

Oxford;Sunny;57;N;9;68%

Willimantic;Sunny;57;Calm;0;77%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;58;N;5;69%

_____

