CT Current Conditions
Updated 9:04 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, June 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;75;SW;6;72%
Chester;Sunny;73;SSW;9;77%
Danbury;Sunny;73;SW;5;68%
Groton;Sunny;67;SSW;5;93%
Hartford;Sunny;72;S;7;75%
Meriden;Sunny;70;S;12;78%
New Haven;Sunny;70;SW;6;83%
Oxford;Sunny;69;SSW;6;78%
Willimantic;Sunny;71;SW;3;75%
Windsor Locks;Intermittent clouds;71;S;9;72%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
