CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;75;SW;6;72%

Chester;Sunny;73;SSW;9;77%

Danbury;Sunny;73;SW;5;68%

Groton;Sunny;67;SSW;5;93%

Hartford;Sunny;72;S;7;75%

Meriden;Sunny;70;S;12;78%

New Haven;Sunny;70;SW;6;83%

Oxford;Sunny;69;SSW;6;78%

Willimantic;Sunny;71;SW;3;75%

Windsor Locks;Intermittent clouds;71;S;9;72%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather