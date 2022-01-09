CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain this morning, then rain

and freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain this morning, then rain

and freezing rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

