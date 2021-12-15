CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

871 FPUS51 KBOX 150926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

CTZ002-152100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain

likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-152100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-152100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

