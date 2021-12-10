CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

458 FPUS51 KBOX 100926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

CTZ002-102100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ003-102100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Areas of fog.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ004-102100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Areas of

fog. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

