CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021 _____ 116 FPUS51 KBOX 140926 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 CTZ002-142100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ003-142100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ004-142100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$