CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

