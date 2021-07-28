CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ003-282000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ004-282000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

