CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Hartford CT-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-072000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms and showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-072000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms and showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

