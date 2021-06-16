CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

_____

163 FPUS51 KBOX 160827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather