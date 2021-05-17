CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021

577 FPUS51 KBOX 170826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

CTZ002-172000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-172000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-172000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

