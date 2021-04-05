CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021 _____ 716 FPUS51 KBOX 050718 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 318 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021 CTZ002-050830- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 318 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ003-050830- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 318 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ004-050830- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 318 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather