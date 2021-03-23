CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ 405 FPUS51 KBOX 230816 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021 CTZ002-232000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ003-232000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ004-232000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather