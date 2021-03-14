CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

_____

287 FPUS51 KBOX 140816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

CTZ002-142000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-142000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Blustery

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s

this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-142000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

