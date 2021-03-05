CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 4, 2021

_____

159 FPUS51 KBOX 050916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

CTZ002-052100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-052100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-052100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

