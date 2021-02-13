CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or patchy freezing drizzle in

the evening, then patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or patchy freezing

drizzle in the morning, then patchy freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet, freezing rain with a chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or patchy freezing drizzle in

the evening, then patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

sleet and rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet, freezing rain with a chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing

rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or patchy freezing drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet or patchy freezing

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

sleet and rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Near

steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain with possible sleet and snow likely.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

