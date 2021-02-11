CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 _____ 367 FPUS51 KBOX 110915 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021 CTZ002-112100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ003-112100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ004-112100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather