CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

030 FPUS51 KBOX 250916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

CTZ002-252100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ003-252100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ004-252100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

