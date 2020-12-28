CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ 792 FPUS51 KBOX 280915 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 CTZ002-282100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ003-282100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ004-282100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather