CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

930 FPUS51 KBOX 010915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

CTZ002-012100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-012100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ004-012100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

