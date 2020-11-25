CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing
rain this morning. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing
rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing
rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
