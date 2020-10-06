CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

_____

674 FPUS51 KBOX 060815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

CTZ002-062000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-062000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-062000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

