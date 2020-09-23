CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

785 FPUS51 KBOX 230816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

