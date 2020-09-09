CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

_____

239 FPUS51 KBOX 090712

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

312 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

CTZ002-090815-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

312 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-090815-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

312 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Areas

of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ004-090815-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

312 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Areas

of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

