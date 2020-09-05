CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

679 FPUS51 KBOX 050815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

CTZ002-052000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-052000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-052000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather