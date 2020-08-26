CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
005 FPUS51 KBOX 261116
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
CTZ002-262000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-262000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ004-262000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
