CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

830 FPUS51 KBOX 280816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

CTZ002-282000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ003-282000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ004-282000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

