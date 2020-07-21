CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

641 FPUS51 KBOX 210815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

