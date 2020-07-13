CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020
462 FPUS51 KBOX 130816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 13 2020
CTZ002-132000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
CTZ003-132000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
CTZ004-132000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
