CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

_____

091 FPUS51 KBOX 230816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

