751 FPUS51 KBOX 280815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

CTZ002-282000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-282000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ004-282000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in

the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

