CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
_____
133 FPUS51 KBOX 040815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing
to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather