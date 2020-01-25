CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
006 FPUS51 KBOX 250915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
CTZ002-252100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
CTZ003-252100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-252100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
