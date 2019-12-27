CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with possible snow and freezing rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Patchy
fog this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
_____
