CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
668 FPUS51 KBOX 170916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
CTZ002-172100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sleet, snow and freezing rain this morning, then
freezing rain with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-172100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then
freezing rain with a chance of rain this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
CTZ004-172100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then
freezing rain and rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing
rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
