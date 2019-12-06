CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 15. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning,

then a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 14. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 14. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

