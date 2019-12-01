CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

373 FPUS51 KBOX 010916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

CTZ002-012100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and snow with freezing rain likely in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Near steady temperature around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-012100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and snow with freezing rain likely in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-012100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and snow with freezing rain likely in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow likely with rain in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

