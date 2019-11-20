CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

743 FPUS51 KBOX 200915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

CTZ002-202100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

with patchy very light freezing drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-202100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-202100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

