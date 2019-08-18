CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

_____

549 FPUS51 KBOX 180816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog

this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog

this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog

this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

