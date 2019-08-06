CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 6 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

