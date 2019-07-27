CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019
_____
500 FPUS51 KBOX 270816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019
CTZ002-272000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows
around 70. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-272000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-272000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
