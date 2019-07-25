CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

_____

096 FPUS51 KBOX 250816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

CTZ002-252000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-252000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-252000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather