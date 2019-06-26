CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

