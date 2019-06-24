CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

